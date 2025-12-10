Africa Next Major Growth Focus For Gulf Airlines

Africa has become the next big prize in global aviation. Traffic is growing faster than almost anywhere else, yet capacity remains thin on many intraAfrican and long-haul corridors.

Boeing’s 2025 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) forecasts that Africa’s commercial fleet will more than double by 2044, with passenger traffic rising about six per cent a year and more than 1,200 new aircraft deliveries, around 70 per cent of them single-aisle jets to support regional and international connectivity.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that aviation already contributes $75 billion to African GDP, supports 8.1 million jobs, and projects the market will grow 4.1% annually over the next 20 years, doubling in size by 2044.

Further, IATA commentary notes that while demand is strong, structural constraints remain a challenge, including blocked airline revenues, regulatory weaknesses and pressure on airport capacity. For Middle East carriers, Africa remains the next major growth engine feeding their long-haul banks to Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Dubai-based Emirates is already moving aggressively. The airline serves 20 passenger and cargo gateways in Africa and is restoring and adding capacity on key routes.

Schedules include a daily Dubai to Entebbe service, an increase to daily flights to Addis Ababa, and a fourth daily Johannesburg rotation, bringing its South Africa operation back to 49 weekly flights.

Once all additional frequencies are live, Emirates will operate 161 weekly flights between African destinations and Dubai. Qatar Airways is taking a partnership-led approach. With the resumption of flights between Doha and Kigali, the carrier now serves 30 African destinations.

Chief commercial officer Thierry Antinori called Africa a vast, growing, and underserved market and said that expanding our network in this vital region underscores our commitment to global connectivity and our partnership with African states.

Etihad Airways, too, is rebuilding a wider African footprint. The Abu Dhabi carrier has announced plans to double Nairobi frequencies to 14 weekly flights, add new routes from Abu Dhabi to Addis Ababa, Algiers, and Tunis, and upgrade Casablanca and Johannesburg to daily Boeing 787 services.

Low-cost operators are following. Saudi airline flynas launched a three-times-weekly Riyadh-Entebbe service as part of a push into African markets under the We Connect the World to the Kingdom expansion theme. Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy adds a new competitive layer.

Riyadh Air, backed by the Public Investment Fund, has ordered 182 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus and aims to serve 100 destinations within five years of launch as part of plans to turn Riyadh into a global hub.

Thus, Africa is a natural target given Saudi Arabia’s push to handle 330 million passengers a year by 2030 and position itself as a tourism and business crossroads. Qatar Airways is taking a different route by buying into African infrastructure.

The airline has agreed to take a 60% stake in a project now valued at about $2 billion, designed to reach an eventual capacity of 14 million passengers a year by 2032. Rwanda’s government and RwandAir describe Kigali as an emerging alternative regional hub alongside Addis Ababa, leveraging Rwanda’s central location on the continent.

Qatar’s leadership has been open about the ambition. Group chief executive Badr Mohammed Al Meer said the carrier has a model to cover the African continent with a big network across countries.

Gulf carriers are not alone in seeing the opportunity. Turkish Airlines has quietly built one of the deepest African networks in the industry.