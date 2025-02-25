Africa Needs Strategic Partnerships, Investments Not Loans -Lokpobiri

Share

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri has said Africa does not need loans but strategic partnerships and investments to address energy poverty and drive economic growth in the continent.

The Minister noted that the strategic policies being undertaken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration prove Nigeria’s readiness and commitment to business.

Lokpobiri spoke at the opening ceremony of the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) on Tuesday in Abuja with the theme ‘Bridging Continents, Connecting Investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential.’

He said: “In January at Davos, I was in a panel with eight other ministers of different parts of the world and one of the ministers said that Europe have about 300 billion euros available for loans to Africa and I made a suggestion telling them that we don’t need loans we need investments, we need partnerships don’t give us loans. Go and invest and then make your returns instead of giving us loans.

“I can assure you that the world is ready to invest in Africa, the world has recognised that Africa has enormous resources, but these resources have no value unless we are able to bring them to the market before we can have value.”

The minister noted that the current administration has been able to change the entire energy landscape in Nigeria, making the country an investment destination for new investors and those who had earlier mulled plans of divestment.

He said: “Before we came, for over two years, there were pending divestments in Nigeria that were basically disincentive to investment in Nigeria.

“The global norm is that you go to any country you want to invest at will and also have the permission to divest at will but where that is not the case, there will be a major fundamental disincentive to investment.

“When this President came, the story was like that. When he came as a businessman, he changed the narrative.

“Today I’m very proud to announce that Nigeria is ready for business, Nigeria has shown readiness for business and that is why four major divestments that were pending before have been completed.

“Nigeria is a very attractive investment destination. Bring your capital to invest, you can diversify as well.

“It also shows that we have developed or grown enormous local capacity that those who are buying over these assets are those who have worked in Shell and the IOCs alike and they have capacity to be able to run these companies in a manner that will be profitable. Nigeria has nothing to lose.

Lokpobiri added, “No IOC is leaving Nigeria, all the IOCs cannot find a better location than Nigeria for business, they told me that Nigeria is still the best destination and they are firm in their commitment to say they are not leaving Nigeria. At the worst, they are leaving for deep offshore which is beyond the capacity of IPPG members.”

The minister who disclosed that Nigeria would secure some investments in the next few months, urged Africa to unite in order to collectively provide solutions to the energy poverty problems bedevilling the continent.

“We have to collectively work together to ensure that we bridge the gap that exists in technology, in finance, in everything you can think of. We should also have competitive fiscal and regulatory regimes.

“We are not in competition, we are in this together to provide energy to African countries. We have a common objective of unlocking the potential that exists in Africa and is in abundance. Let’s see how we can attract a requisite investment and solve the issue of energy poverty in Nigeria.

“Africa needs strategic partnerships. Africa needs investment. Africa already has substantial investment in oil and gas.

“We want to expand the investments so that we can, first of all, address the issue of energy poverty and then, we will transition.”

