‘Africa Must Use More Of Its Own Resources For Growth’

Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala, has called on the continent’s business and political leaders to “use its own resources more, for its own development”.

According to Moneyweb, Tshabalala made the call at the close of the B20 South Africa Summit. It was the first time that Africa had hosted the G20 and B20 summits. Standard Bank Group – the largest bank in Africa by assets – was a lead sponsor of B20 South Africa.

Discussions around the cost of capital in Africa dominated deliberations at the B20, the official business dialogue of the G20. Tshabalala and other leaders once again raised the issue of the negative impact of the poor ratings of African countries by global rating agencies, which drive up the cost of capital, cost of investment in infrastructure, and effectively the cost of doing business in Africa.

Unlocking local pension funds across the continent was highlighted several times as one of the solutions to address Africa’s projected $100 billion infrastructure gap and to help lower the cost of capital.

“Africa faces a heavy premium when it comes to the cost of capital, and yes, using the vast capital in some of our own pension funds is something that we need to seriously look at,” Tshabalala was quoted as saying.

He said investing locally will also lead to attracting foreign investment and other sources of capital, thereby boosting Africa’s overall growth and development.