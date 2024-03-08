The Chief Executive Officer of Coleman Wires and Cables, West Africa’s largest cable manufacturer, George Onafowokan, has attributed the success of the brand to a commitment to standardization, adherence to rules, and a focus on maintaining high standards of quality. He made this known while speaking at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2024, held in Abuja from February 26th to March 1st, 2024.

He made this known while speaking during a panel session with other key stakeholders titled ‘Sustainability and the Future of Content Development in Africa’s Energy Sector’.

He shared valuable insights into a pressing concern faced by manufacturing companies when it comes to building a sustainable approach to local content growth while maintaining international standards. Acknowledging that Nigerian products sometimes face skepticism regarding quality, he spoke on how overcoming this perception is crucial for the industry’s success.

Using Coleman Wires and Cables as a case study to emphasize the importance of unwavering adherence to standards and quality, Mr Onafowokan stated “We stand out as the only industry in which every Nigerian, regardless of their stature, refuses to purchase foreign cables for their property.

Our success in achieving this is attributed to a commitment to standardization, adherence to rules, and a focus on maintaining high standards of quality. Sustaining this achievement over the past 50 years in Nigeria, and turning it into a successful business, shows the importance of adhering to such principles.

It highlights the fact that, with a dedicated focus on long-term goals and sustainability, coupled with ongoing staff training, we’ve been able to cultivate and maintain our status. Long-term sustainability requires training our staff, investing in research, and believing that we can achieve excellence without compromising quality”

Further emphasizing the importance of creating sustainable growth and staying power through collective support across Africa, he urged stakeholders to view local content development as a continental effort, transcending national boundaries.

“It’s imperative for Africa to unite and view local content development holistically, not as isolated efforts in individual countries. We must foster collaboration between nations, recognizing that local content in Nigeria, Uganda, or Angola contributes to the collective advancement of Africa.

Through collaboration and linkages, we can harness the collective potential of Africa and undertake projects that transcend the limitations we currently face” he expressed.

Coleman Wires & Cables is known to be a pioneering force in the cable and wire industry, fostering a supportive environment and building local capacity. The manufacturing powerhouse continues to contribute to impactful conversations and actions toward positive change within the energy sector.

About Coleman Wires & Cables

Coleman Wires & Cable is the largest cable manufacturer in West Africa, with the principal operation of manufacturing electrical wires and cables that meet international standards for Oil Industries, Commercial, and Residential.