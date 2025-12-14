Africa Must Speak With One Voice, Act In Unity – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged African nations to speak with coherence and respond collectively to the evolving global order.

He highlighted the critical role of African parliaments in advancing the continent’s interests amid rising economic competition, shifting supply chains, climate pressures, and regional conflicts.

Speaker Abbas made the remarks at the 3rd General Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) in Rabat, Morocco, emphasizing that legislative leadership and parliamentary diplomacy are vital tools for Africa to protect public finances, drive inclusive growth, and influence global decisions.

He noted, “Africa stands within this shifting architecture, facing both risks and possibilities. Our continent is young, resource-rich, and strategically positioned. Yet we also face threats that exploit institutional fragility and weak regional coordination. For Africa to secure its interests, our parliaments must respond with foresight.”

The speaker stressed that parliamentary diplomacy is essential for conflict prevention, regional stability, and advancing economic and security partnerships. He further highlighted Nigeria’s efforts under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that reforms in the economy and national security require legislative support and regional cooperation through ECOWAS, the African Union, and other partners.

On CoSPAL, Speaker Abbas reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment, praising his predecessor, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, for pioneering the body. He described it as a key platform for African parliamentary cooperation and strengthening the continent’s collective voice on global issues.

He concluded by noting that the Nigerian parliament has expanded parliamentary friendship groups to promote engagement with legislatures across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, further reinforcing the country’s role in continental and global diplomacy.