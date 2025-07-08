Africa Must Resist Urge To Replicate Western Prescriptions

Following the rising spate of instability in governance in the continent, a renowned sustainability and public administration scholar, Dr. Louis Meuleman, has called on African leaders to resist the urge to replicate prescriptions from the western world.

He warned of rising global governance instability and the pressing need for adaptive, decentralized models that elevate local expertise.

Meuleman gave the advice in Lagos during an induction ceremony by Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN). SPIN inducted 96 new members into its ranks, marking its largest cohort.

Drawing professionals across sectors and institutional members including Access Bank, ARM, Dangote Cement, First Bank, IHS Towers, Lotus Bank, Mainstream Energy Solutions, RusselSmith, and Seplat Energy The milestone event—its fifth induction since inception—affirmed SPIN’s growing stature as Nigeria’s foremost body for sustainability practitioners.

The induction underscored a deepening national commitment to sustainable development, rooted in collaboration, evidence-based practices, and systems leadership.

Delivering the keynote address titled “The Future of Sustainability in a Volatile Global System: Implications for Africa,” Meuleman said: “Africa must resist the urge to replicate Western prescriptions.

He urged SPIN inductees to develop “context-sensitive, indigenous solutions that address ecological and socioeconomic realities on the continent.

SPIN Vice President Ini Abimbola, reflecting on the institute’s trajectory, announced the expansion of its membership to 296 professionals.

“This is a testament to the expanding influence of sustainability leadership in Nigeria,” she said. “Our next milestone is attaining chartered status—a step that will enhance our ability to institutionalize sustainability frameworks across sectors and establish Nigeria as a thought leader in global climate discourse.”

A high point of the evening was the conferment of an honorary fellowship on Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and former CEO of Airtel Africa, in recognition of his exemplary contributions to the advancement of sustainable investment and corporate responsibility across the continent.

In his remarks, Dr. Ogunsanya emphasized the inextricable link between longterm economic strategy and environmental stewardship, noting, “Sustainability is no longer a moral imperative alone—it is a strategic necessity.”

Since its founding in August 2019, SPIN has carved out a pioneering role in the Nigerian sustainability ecosystem, advancing education, professional standards, and public-private collaboration.

Notable achievements include its partnership with the UKbased Institute of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (ICRS), robust training initiatives, and the formation of a Scientific Committee to deepen thought leadership in the field.

With its sights set on chartered status and the institutionalization of sustainability in public and private governance, SPIN’s latest induction marks more than a ceremonial rite—it signals a movement gaining critical mass at a defining moment for the planet and for Africa.