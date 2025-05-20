Africa Must Remove Boundaries To Achieve True Greatness – Olapegba

Share

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the University of Ibadan, P.O. Olapegba, has emphasized the urgent need for African nations to eliminate artificial boundaries in order to unlock the continent’s full potential.

He made the statement while receiving a 19-man delegation from the Republic of Liberia on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Kayode O. Adebowale. The delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellery ahead of a special training programme organized by the UI Postgraduate College.

The training is focused on fiscal decentralization, county treasury management, and local financial governance in Liberia.

Olapegba commended the Liberian government for the initiative, describing the training as a laudable step toward enhancing governance and accountability.

He stressed that the programme would be mutually beneficial, providing a platform for peer learning and comparative insight between both countries.

“Africa must come together to address its unique challenges. We share common problems across the continent, and the best way forward is through collaboration. We must stop relying entirely on the Western world for solutions and build symbiotic relationships like this training offers,” he said.

He assured the delegates that the training would empower them with the tools to implement decentralization and bring governance closer to the grassroots, ultimately delivering democratic dividends to citizens.

Olapegba also noted that the University of Ibadan Postgraduate College remains Nigeria’s leading institution for postgraduate education, boasting a strong teaching and research base capable of meeting the training needs of the Liberian officials.

Earlier, the Provost of the Postgraduate College, A.S.O. Ogunjuyigbe, revealed that discussions regarding the partnership began in October 2024. According to him, the Liberian government specifically requested the University of Ibadan to train its senior officials for enhanced efficiency in the areas of fiscal decentralization, treasury management, and local financial oversight.

He added that the 10-day training would not only cover academic sessions but also include guided visits to historical and cultural sites in Ibadan and Oyo town.

In his remarks, the leader of the Liberian delegation, D.N. Romeo, explained that Liberia currently operates a unitary system of government but is transitioning toward decentralization. He said the training would adequately prepare the officials for this important shift.

The delegation includes county superintendents, senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and personnel from the Liberia Revenue Authority.

