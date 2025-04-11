Africa Must Prioritise Jobs, Inclusive Growth To Achieve SDGs

Share

The Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Mr Antonio Pedro, has said Africa must prioritise job creation and inclusive growth to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He gave the advice at the 2025 African Leadership Forum held in Kampala. The theme of the event is: “Realising Sustainable Development Goals in Africa – Progress and the Way Forward.”

Pedro warned that Africa’s rising unemployment, especially among youth, posed a serious threat to peace, stability, and the continent’s development prospects.

“With over 10 to 12 million young Africans entering the workforce every year and only three million formal jobs created, the gap is alarming. “Without jobs, hope fades. Without hope, stability weakens.

And without stability, development becomes impossible,” he said. The deputy executive secretary stressed the need for a systemic response that made employment creation the central driver of growth.

He urged governments to champion policies that expanded education, digital connectivity, infrastructure, and clean energy, particularly in underserved communities.

He also advocated for a new social compact rooted in dignity and inclusion, where women and youth were placed at the centre of labour markets, enterprise development, and policy design.

Pedro cited the emerging battery value chain between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia as a prime example of how African countries could transform their natural resources into industrial competitiveness.

