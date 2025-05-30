Africa Must Fast-Track Digital Skills To Unlock Potentials – Osobu

Share

The Deputy Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Mr. Olakunle Osobu, has called on African nations to urgently address the continent’s digital literacy gap and energy poverty through coordinated, innovation-driven action.

Osobu made the call while delivering the keynote address at the 2025 Africa Energy Technology Conference (AETC) held in Accra, Ghana.

Themed “The AI-Powered Energy Revolution: Digital Transformation for Africa’s Future”, the conference brought together energy and technology leaders across the continent to explore the role of digital tools, particularly artificial intelligence, in shaping a sustainable and inclusive energy future for Africa.

Osobu stressed that digital transformation is no longer a luxury but an imperative for Africa’s development.

“Digital transformation is not optional — it is essential,” he declared. “It has the power to catalyse thriving startup ecosystems and create entrepreneurial opportunities that can combat poverty and inequality.”

Highlighting the urgency of bridging Africa’s digital divide, Osobu said the continent stands at a pivotal crossroads. He urged African countries to seize the opportunity to leapfrog legacy systems and establish digitally native, inclusive, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

“Africa has the human capital and potential to drive a transformative agenda that will define its economic, social, and technological future,” he said.

Drawing from NLNG’s own experience, Osobu shared how the company is already integrating advanced digital tools to optimise its operations. These include AI-powered predictive analytics to preempt equipment failures, digital twins for real-time scenario testing, and AI simulations to enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions in LNG production.

“We see AI not merely as a tool for optimisation, but as a catalyst for transformation — one that can unlock Africa’s full energy potential and deliver lasting impact for generations to come,” Osobu noted.

While recognising the structural challenges that continue to impede progress, he emphasised the importance of empowering Africa’s youth with the right digital skills and opportunities.

“With the right skills and opportunities, young Africans can lead the continent’s digital and energy transformation,” he asserted, urging investment in affordable, smart, and sustainable energy solutions.

Osobu concluded with a call for a coordinated, multi-sectoral strategy to bridge the digital divide across Africa. He advocated for inclusive policymaking, major infrastructure investments, and strong public-private partnerships to ensure equitable access to digital tools, education, and economic opportunity.

The conference marked a critical moment for leaders across Africa to chart a forward-looking course that integrates technology and innovation into the continent’s energy development roadmap.

