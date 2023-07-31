Africa missing in Forbes 2023 top 20 largest insurance firms

Despite its insurance market value of $81.6 billion reported in 2022, Aftican continent operators are still far from playing among the top 20 insurance companies in the world. According to the 2023 edition of “Forbes Global 2000,” which highlights the upward progression of insurance companies in the annual ranking of the world’s leading corporations, the United States dominated the table with eight underwriting firms, with China following with a distant three. The report said the leading insurer, UnitedHealth Group, moved up seven places to 15th in 2022 while Ping An Insurance Group, the list’s second-largest insurer, jumped one place to 16th. Allianz, the third largest insurance company, is ranked 37th largest in the world.

Reinsurers, Munich Re and Berkshire Hathaway, big names in the insurance industry, are ranked 114th and 338th in the Forbes 2023 report. According to the breakdown, United States boasts of UnitedHealth Group, Cigna, Elegance Health, American International Group, MetLife, Humana, Travelers, and Centene China’s three include Ping An Insurance Group, China Life Insurance, and China Pacific, while Germany’s two Allianz, and Munich Re, followed by Switzerland with Zurich Insurance Group, Chubb. Others that made the list with one company each are France, AXA Group; Italy, Generali Group; Japan, Tokio Marine Holdings; Netherlands, ING Group, and Canada, Sun Life Financial. According to Research and Markets, the Africa insurance market size reached $81.6 billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach $123.8 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.19 per cent during 2022-2028.

The research agency noted that African region consists of several underdeveloped and developing economies, with the insurance industry remaining largely staggering in terms of growth. “However, overall economic growth in the region witnessed over the past decades is steadily creating growth opportunities for the insurance market in the region. “The presence of numerous untapped markets is one of the key factors driving the insurance industry in the African region.