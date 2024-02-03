Africa Magic Premieres New Local Series, Game Show This February

Africa Magic has unveiled two new local series, Grandpa Knows Best and Buri, as well as a new game show, Siblings Challenge, as part of its programme lineup for this February.

The dramedy series Grandpa Knows Best premieres Saturday, February 3 and the Siblings Challenge game show premieres on February 17 on Africa Magic Family (DStv 154; GOtv 7). Buri begins on the 23 February on Africa Magic Hausa (GOtv 3).

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, in a statement released by the company, said the new additions portray MultiChoice’s commitment to providing diverse and exclusive content to enrich the viewing experience of customers.

“We are dedicated to building a portfolio of original and inclusive content that tells authentic African stories. These new additions come right after the unveiling of the popular shows Kadara, Nwunye Bekee, Indomie Love Bowl, Arewa game show, and others which gained large followership among the audience.

“This month of February is loaded with more exciting content, and we assure our customers that Africa Magic will continue to provide the all-round entertainment they have come to love,” Tejumola said.

Set in modern-day Lagos, Grandpa Knows Best is a dramedy about Tade Idejo (played by the legendary Papi Luwe), a 70-year-old father, and his about-to-be-divorced 47-year-old son Segun. Both men find themselves in situations they are completely unprepared for and have a difficult time navigating their way through life.

Buri, a drama series produced in Hausa and subtitled in English tells the story of a wealthy businessman who awakens with retrograde amnesia. He embarks on a journey to discover his identity and unravel hidden secrets and imminent danger orchestrated by dark forces within his own family and close associates who want him dead at all costs.

Sibling Challenge is a game show where 2 siblings come as a pair to play against other siblings. This show revolves around the relationships and dynamics between teenage siblings from different backgrounds living in a fast-paced, tech-enabled cosmopolitan city like Lagos. The game show tests the strength of the teenagers’ relationships with their siblings against 12 different values.