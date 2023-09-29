Africa Magic @ 20: MultiChoice Offers GOtv Supa+ Customers Access to Africa Magic Showcase

As part of Africa Magic’s 20th-anniversary celebration, Nigeria’s leading pay-TV service provider, Multichoice Nigeria, has announced that the Africa Magic Showcase channel will be open to GOtv Supa+ subscribers from October 1.

In a statement issued on Monday, the company explained that GOtv Supa+ customers will gain access to a rich variety of content available on Africa Magic Showcase, which was previously exclusive to customers on higher DStv packages.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, Multichoice West Africa, Dr Busola Tejumola, said the ongoing Africa 20th anniversary celebration is an avenue to reward customers who have been vital to the success of Africa Magic channels with more access to exclusive family entertainment content.

He said: “We are delighted to offer GOtv Supa+ customers an open window to the exclusive Africa Magic Showcase channel during the 20th-anniversary celebrations. “We understand that our customers have been a bedrock for our past and present success, as such, they are major stakeholders in the ongoing celebration.

“Africa Magic Showcase is home to some of the finest Nigerian drama and television series such as Crime and Justice Lagos, Covenant, What Will People Say?, among others. “These content will offer an exciting variety and enrich the overall viewing experience of customers on GOtv Supa+ package.”