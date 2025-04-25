Africa Investment Forum Partners Eye Bigger Deals This Year

Share

Following last year’s successful Africa Investment Forum’s Market Days that generated $29.2 billion of investment interest, the Forum’s nine founding partners are bracing for an even bigger and better event later this year, according to a press release.

The statement said that the 2024 Africa Investment Forum Market Days attracted more than 2,300 investors and participants from 83 countries around the world, and featured more than 40 boardrooms, and 15 sponsors, including investment banks, insurers, and export credit agencies, adding that many more sponsors are lining up for the 2025 edition.

Meeting on Monday evening in Washington, DC, on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings, the partners reflected on the Africa Investment Forum’s remarkable sevenyear journey, which ha mobilized more than $225 billion in investment interest and established itself as a global investment movement for Africa.

The partners include the African Development Bank Group, Afreximbank, Africa50, Africa Finance Corporation, Development Bank of Southern Africa, Islamic Development, European Investment Bank, Trade and Development Bank, and newcomer, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

The President of the African Development Bank Group and Chairman of the Africa Investment Forum, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said: “We have elevated Africa.

We have showcased Africa. We have changed perceptions on Africa,” adding, “We have shown our belief in Africa, which has demonstrated to the world that indeed Africa is a bankable destination.”

“Africa will not be developed by aid. It will be developed by investment,” Adesina added. The meeting outlined how the platform has transformed perceptions about investing in Africa while delivering high-quality deal pipelines.

To date, 22 deals have closed, with 41% of the financing provided by founding partners alongside other institutional investors. Partners also discussed the Africa Investment Forum Partnership Framework to guarantee the Forum’s sustainability.

The long-term governance and sustainability framework is expected to be formally signed at the May African Development Bank Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

