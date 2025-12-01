Africa Investment Forum: Leaders Champion Private Sector Participation, Policy Reforms

Government and business leaders across Africa have said that there is a strong need for expanded private-sector participation, innovative financing solutions and accelerated policy reforms to unlock the continent’s vast economic potential.

They stated this at the 2025 Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days which ended over the weekend. Convened under the patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, the three-day forum, which had as its theme, “Bridging the Gap:

Mobilising Private Capital to Unlock Africa’s Full Potential,” brought together government ministers, global investors, development finance institutions, and business leaders to advance bankable projects across strategic sectors, including energy, transport, digital infrastructure, agriculture, and industrialisation.

Opening the Forum attended by more than 1700 delegates Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, together with African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr Sidi Ould Tah, emphasised that closing Africa’s financing gaps will be essential for the continent to realise its full promise.

Representing King Mohammed VI, Fettah urged African countries to assume “sovereign responsibility” for creating conditions that attract investment: political stability, strong institutions, modern and predictable regulatory frameworks, and transparent governance.

“Giving means doing our part –building infrastructure, supporting our entrepreneurs, embracing innovation, and driving major transitions in energy, digital, industrial, agricultural, and logistics sectors,” Fettah said. “Receiving, on the other hand, is about forging meaningful partnerships and crowding in capital that fuels long-term development.”

Highlighting global resource needs, Fettah noted that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires $4 trillion annually worldwide, with Africa needing nearly $1.3 trillion each year.

She reaffirmed Morocco’s target for private investment to comprise two-thirds of national investment by 2035 — reflecting the private sector’s pivotal role in job creation, innovation, and competitiveness.

Chairing the Market Days for the first time as President of the AfDB, Dr Ould Tah outlined his leadership vision, the Bank’s “Four Cardinal Points,” aimed at strengthening Africa’s long-term competitiveness: massively mobilising capital; reforming Africa’s financial architecture; transforming demographic growth into economic power; and building resilient infrastructure while expanding local value addition.

“Our youth are our greatest asset,” he said, calling for targeted support for women and young entrepreneurs. Dr Ould Tah reiterated that AIF boardrooms are “about much more than transactions—they are investments in our shared future.”

Both Minister Fettah and Dr Ould Tah expressed confidence that the Forum will generate concrete partnerships to boost economic growth and improve livelihoods across Africa.