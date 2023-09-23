Africa Illustrious Award To Honour Outstanding Change-Makers

Preparations are now in top gear for the 2023 Africa Illustrious Award, which has been slated to hold on October 13, 2023, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

This Award, instituted some five years ago, has consistently painstakingly identified and recognised Africans who are making just a little more effort; those going the extra mile through their extraordinary skill and efforts, to move their community forward.

These include those doing little things that have extraordinarily profound impact on their community.

Several Africans from the East, South, to other parts of continental Africa, have been honoured in the past, and this edition is nothing short of a five-year-old tradition of seeking out the best of Africa, for continental recognition.

In the previous editions of the Award, many prominent Africans including Prof. Patrick Lumumba have been recognised for extraordinary Afrocentric ideas that are shaping the continent for good.

Also, former Nigerian President, Dr, Goodluck Jonathan, who is the peace Ambassador of all time, Dr Absalom Dlamini former Prime Minister of Eswatini, Prof. Monique Ekpong former Ambassador of Nigeria to Angola, Dr. Alfred Mutua former Governor of Machakos County in Kenya have also been honoured.

Other recipients like Prof. Charles Esimone have also been recognised for exceptional university administration. In sports, Chioma Ajunwa, Joseph Yobo, and John Ogu, among others have been recognised.

Similarly, many iconic political leaders across Africa have also been recognised. The Africa Illustrious Award has diverse categories for an all-inclusive recognition of individuals and organisations, who are paying real prizes for the little drops of events that fan the wheels of Africa’s development and progress.

This year, like in previous years, the Africa Illustrious Award will be honouring men and women of African descent, whose work has a remarkable bearing on the fortunes of their community.

Some Africans have been distinguished in their various contributions to community development, some in sports, some in political leadership, and some in business and entrepreneurship. Yet, others in Technology invention and innovation, in agriculture, in academia, and in personal character.

The whole idea is to create a chain of good and acceptable quality service across Africa, through the personal examples shown by the award recipients.

According to the organisers, some impactful organisations will also be honoured as well this year.