Africa Games: Brume, Uzoro, Enekwechi, Others Storm Asaba for Trials

Commonwealth Games gold medallist in women’s long jump, Ese Brume, will have her hands full against another top star, Ruth Uzoro, as both storm Asaba, Delta State for the National Trials billed to select athletes for this year’s Africa Games in Accra, Ghana. Nigeria’s top athletes across the world will be in Asaba as they fight for tickets to enable them to fly the nation’s flag.

The National Trials, being organised by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria in collaboration with Making of Champions (MoC), will be held from February 17 to 20 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State Apart from the long jump, the focus will be on the women’s 100m event, where Tima Godbless, Favour Ofili and Rosemary Chukwuma are the overwhelming favourites for the title.

Youngsters such as Faith Ok- wose and Tiana Eyakpobeyan will be hoping to cause an upset and perhaps, secure their first senior national call-up in the 4x100m relay team. The men’s 400m is another highly anticipated event, having the presence of NCAA standout athlete, Dubem Nwachukwu. Also in the mix to win his senior title is a new sensation, Sam- uel Ogazi, who is undefeated on home soil in the 2023 season.