Africa: Frimpong, St.Ange To Partner On Support For Tourism

Alain St.Ange, the former Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine of the Seychelles, who heads Saint Ange Consultancy, a tourism consulting outfit, has stepped up his work in Ghana as the country’s international consultant, meeting with Emmanuel Frimpong of the Africa Tourism Research Network (ATRN) to partner in advancing African tourism development and promotion.

The meeting came on the heels of St.Ange deliberation with officials of Ghana Tourism Ministry. The meeting referred to as a Tourism Support Meeting for Ghana and Africa between Alain St.Ange and Emmanuel Frimpong touched on many aspects of opportunities that could mitigate challenges facing the continent.

They discussed African Heritage Monuments and Sites and how best to recognised them and for Africa to begin to write its own narrative if it is to ensure the unique selling points of the continent is pushed in tourism source markets.

The meeting that was at the instance of Frimpong also analysed options available for Africa. After the meeting, St.Ange noted that, “We know what needs to be done to help preserve what is dear to Africa and this is for us, as a continent, to list African Heritage Sites and Monuments.

‘‘If we are not seen to be moving why expect the world to do it for us,” said Alain St.Ange, a tourism specialist, who is known for his pragmatism and proactiveness. On the question of writing the narrative for Africa by Africa, the he said that news that hits the world stage is bad news.

“Good news rarely has the sensational aspect to makes it to world media, but our challenges, disasters when that strikes, or wars and conflicts that is seen as sensational news and this often clouds views and impressions on or about Africa,” St.Ange said. Frimpong on his part left the meeting with high hopes that more will be seen to be done by Africa for Africa.