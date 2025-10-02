Africa Finance Corporation Closes Record $1.5bn Syndicated Loan

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), an infrastructure finance provider in Africa, has successfully closed its largest-ever debt facility, a landmark $1.5 billion syndicated loan. This transaction, a milestone in the Corporation’s history, attracted a diverse consortium of new and returning lenders spanning the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Originally launched at $1.3 billion, the three-year facility, proceeds of which will be used for general corporate purposes, attracted strong demand, bringing in new lenders including Bank of Communications, Burgan Bank, Export Development Bank of Egypt, and Hua Nan Bank.

This underscores robust investor appetite for Africa’s infrastructure growth opportunities through strategic partnerships with highly reputable institutions like AFC. This facility enhances AFC’s financial capacity and further broadens its network of strategic partners, reinforcing the Corporation’s mission to catalyse infrastructure-driven economic growth and industrial development across Africa.

By leveraging its solid credit profile, AFC secured more favourable pricing compared to its $1.16 billion Syndicated Term Loan Facility which closed last year. Demonstrating AFC’s deep connections with the international capital markets, the syndication was led by an exceptional and diverse group of global arrangers.

Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services of AFC: “This landmark transaction reinforces AFC’s standing as a trusted institution in the global capital markets and demonstrates our ability to mobilise capital at scale for Africa.

“It strengthens our role in bridging Africa’s infrastructure needs with global capital and accelerates our mission to drive rapid industrialisation and unlock the continent’s full economic potential.” This year, AFC has further diversified its funding base, securing long-term financing from development finance institutions, bilateral lenders, and commercial banks. The Corporation recently secured an AED 937.50 million Sustainability-Linked Term Loan Facility, deepening its financial ties with the UAE.