Africa Day: Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment To AU’s Agenda 2063

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to the African Union’s (AU) Agenda 2063, with a renewed focus on advancing democracy, good governance, youth empowerment, and regional security.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, made the pledge as Nigeria joined other African Union member states in commemorating Africa Day 2025.

The event marks the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union.

Tuggar, in an official statement (Ref: MFA/PR/2025/42) signed by ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, emphasized Nigeria’s role as a key advocate for African solidarity and integration.

He noted that Nigeria remains steadfast in promoting initiatives that support intra-African trade, technological innovation, and climate resilience, particularly through frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to the minister, the AU continues to offer a unique platform for articulating and advancing the continent’s collective aspirations, in line with the vision of its founding fathers.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” resonates deeply with Nigeria’s dedication to continental unity, sustainable development, and shared prosperity, Tuggar stated.

“Africa Day serves as a powerful reminder of our shared heritage, struggles, and aspirations for a peaceful, integrated, and economically vibrant continent.

“We commend the progress made across Africa in areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, while urging renewed collaboration to address lingering challenges like conflict, poverty, and inequality,” the statement said.

The minister called for strengthened partnerships among African nations and the global community to amplify Africa’s voice on the international stage.

“On this auspicious occasion, we celebrate the resilience and creativity of the African people, especially our vibrant youth, who are the driving force behind the continent’s future.

“As proud Africans, let us recommit ourselves to building a continent that thrives on unity, innovation, and shared prosperity,” Tuggar concluded.

