May 30, 2025
May 30, 2025
Africa Day 2025: Olam Agri Celebrates Roots, Showcases Workplace Diversity

Olam Agri in Nigeria, a leading agribusiness in food, feed and fibre, demonstrated pride in its roots and underlined its strong reputation as a top employer.

The business marked this year’s Africa Day amid conviviality, impressive cultural engagement and display of diversity, thrilling across its office locations in the country in Lagos recently. Africa Day is celebrated annually in May.

The event is dedicated to celebrating the continent’s vast cultural heritage, resilience, and deep potential. Olam Agri, which started in Nigeria in 1989, is one of the continent’s biggest corporate success stories.

Hence, the business ensured it put its best foot forward in celebrating the continent, its cultural heritage and diverse workforce.

Led by the Country Head, Anil Nair, who dressed in local attire, every moment of the event tells a story of Africa’s richness, and the agribusiness’ pride in its origin and people.

Staff wore traditional attire that represented their tribes and ethnicities, such as Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Urhobo, Efik, Ibibio, among others. Cultural troupes from local tribes and Kenya entertained the audience.

Tasty local cuisine was served to the delight of the staff. The staff also engaged in games and dances targeted at fostering team bonding.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Anil stated: “At Olam Agri, Africa is more than just a market—it is home. While we have grown to a leading player in the global food and agri-business value chain, we take pride in our roots.

