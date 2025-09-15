Africa Creative Market’ll Drive Africa’s Creative Economy – Organisers

The Africa Creative Market (ACM) 2025, set to take place from September 16 to 19, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, has announced its full slate of program partners, each powering signature experiences across film, fashion, art, music, technology, and creative business.

The 2025 edition will feature landmark events hosted by leading program partners, including Women in Film and TV Conference, Creative Continuum Africa Summit, NOVUS Art Summit and Exhibition, Business of Photography Conference, Digital Creator Africa Summit, FashionEVO Summit and Show, Business of Entertainment Conference, Kingdom Film Festival, and the ACM Next Level Music Showcase.

Together, they are creating a multi-layered agenda that underscores the breadth and depth of Africa’s creative economy. The Women in Film and TV Conference will spotlight female leadership and storytelling across Africa’s screen industries, with prominent voices such as Felicia Naiwa Sithebe, President of WIFT South Africa, and Juliet Ibrahim, President of WIFT Ghana.

The Creative Continuum Africa Summit focuses on legacy-driven careers and sustainable growth for creatives, with insights from Blossom Chukwujekwu, actor, director, and producer, and Bimbo Ademoye, actor and brand influencer.

The NOVUS Art Summit and Exhibition, will showcase Africa’s visual identity and digital innovation, where thought leaders like Dotun Popoola, Curator at the NGA, International curator Yulia Daniels, and South Africa’s Art Miabo, whose work bridges contemporary African narratives with global audiences.