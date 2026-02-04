Africa Creative Market Celebrates Anniversary With 5-City Global Activation Event

The Africa Creative Market (ACM) has announced its 2026 edition, marking five years of impact with a bold, fivecity global activation.

The milestone year will be anchored by a six-day flagship event in Lusaka, Zambia, following highly successful satellite activations in Cannes, Lagos, Johannesburg, and Kigali.

Following a strong Zambian delegation to ACM in Nigeria last year, ACM has now formally partnered with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts and a host of Zambian stakeholders in to bring the continent’s most ambitious creative economy convening to Zambia in 2026.

The Lusaka edition will integrate seamlessly with the Creative Industry Business Summit and the Kwimbo National Arts Festival, positioning Zambia as a leading creative and film destination while attracting global investors, creators, studios, platforms, policymakers, and cultural leaders.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, Zambia, Kangwa Chileshe, said: “Zambia is proud to host Africa Creative Market 2026.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to building a vibrant creative economy that creates jobs especially for our youth, attracts investment, and positions Zambia as a destination for film, culture, and innovation. We look forward to welcoming the world to Lusaka.”