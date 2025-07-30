Africa Creative Market 2025 Serves As Bridge Connecting Talent, Trade, Transformation

Africa Creative Market (ACM) returns for its fourth gathering from September 16 to 19, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

This year’s theme, Creative Bridge, signals a powerful commitment to empowering talent, unlocking access to markets, and connecting creative professionals to global ecosystems.

Conceived and delivered by Ascend Studios Foundation, ACM has become a continental benchmark for innovation, trade, and collaboration across Africa’s diverse creative sectors—spanning film, fashion, music, technology, gaming, art, photography, dance, and sports.

Last year’s convening spotlighted how technology and innovation are transforming the creative economy, drawing participation from top African and international voices.

With keynote conversations, high-impact masterclasses, and industry showcases, ACM 2024 underscored the continent’s readiness for global partnerships.

ACM 2025 builds on that momentum—deepening the focus on market access, creative exports, and meaningful alliances that drive longterm growth.