Africa Could Unlock $3.4trn By Harmonising Trade Policies’

Newly sworn-in President John Mahama of Ghana has emphasized the need for concerted efforts to boost investment in critical infrastructure and harmonise trade policies across Africa in order to unlock the continent’s $3.4 trillion market.

Speaking at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 in Accra, President Mahama stated that while working towards having increased trade is an important step, this is not enough on its own to drive sustained economic growth.

He highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure, such as efficient road and rail networks, ports, and digital connectivity, to facilitate smoother and more cost-effective trade.

“We must strengthen African supply chains to ensure that our industries produce goods that meet both regional and global standards,” he said.

He underscored the need to eliminate non-tariff barriers and reduce the cost of doing business across borders to foster an environment conducive to trade and economic collaboration.

Mr. Mahama also stressed the importance of accelerating the operationalization of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which would help streamline financial transactions and facilitate the movement of goods and services across Africa.

According to him: “If we commit to these actions, we can unlock a $3.4 trillion market, creating jobs and prosperity for millions of Africans across this continent.”

The Ghanaian President emphasized the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in transforming the fortunes of the continent.

He noted that AfCFTA, has the potential to create largest free trade area in the world, opening up the continent for rapid growth and infrastructural development.

“One of the most transformative initiatives of our time is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

With the potential to create the largest free trade area in the world, AfCFTA represents a gamechanging opportunity for African businesses, entrepreneurs, and industries,” he stated.

Mr. Mahama called for investment in infrastructural development to ease the movement of people and goods. He warned that the AfCFTA would face serious challenges if African countries do not invest in good roads and remove hurdles at the borders.

