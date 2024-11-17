Africa Celebrates 2024: Harnessing Unity, Culture, Innovation For Economic Growth, Societal Progress

Share

Africa Celebrates 2024, the continent’s largest Pan-African cultural and business summit, proved to be a masterclass in harnessing unity, culture, and innovation to drive economic growth and societal progress.

With delegates from 41 African nations and 13 diaspora countries, the five-day cultural and business summit, held, November 6 to 10, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, underscored Africa’s vast potential while fostering partnerships and inspiring collective action toward a brighter future.

The event began with the arrival of delegates, many aboard Ethiopian Airlines, the official airline partner, and welcomed by the Africa Celebrates Protocol Team, led by Tesfaye Gebremichael, attendees were swiftly accommodated at the luxurious Skylight Hotel, ensuring a seamless start to the program. Addis Ababa, with its vibrant streets and rich cultural history, became the backdrop for an event that would spotlight the best of Africa.

The iconic Africa Hall within the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) complex, where the opening ceremony took place, was abuzz with dignitaries, influencers, and stakeholders, all united by the vision of a prosperous and collaborative Africa.

In her opening remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development of the African Union Commission, Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma, who was represented by Dr Abel Basutu, commended the organisers of the event.

Other remarks were made by the Ambassador of Burundi to Ethiopia, Amb Willy Nyamitwe; Charge d’ Affair of the US Delegation to the African Union, Mikael Cleverly; Minister of Tourism of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Her Excellency, Selamawit Kassa; Colombia Ambassador to Kenya, Pedro Leon Cortes Ruiz, who represented the Vice President of Colombia; and the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the African Union, Amb Mohammed Arrouchi, represented by Saad EL Qamcaoui.

After the ceremony, the Made in Africa Exhibition was officially inaugurated by Kassa. The exhibition brought together entrepreneurs, artisans, and innovators from across the continent, offering a platform for showcasing their products and fostering cross-border business connections.

Meanwhile, the Africa Talks Business and Investment Forum delved into strategies for accelerating economic development, while the African Traditional Leaders Forum explored the roles of cultural heritage and traditional governance in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

The stimulating and rich intellectual discourses continued on the second day two with a significant focus on inclusivity. The Down Syndrome and Other Intellectual Disability Awareness Initiative highlighted the importance of empowering individuals with disabilities, fostering solutions to address societal challenges, and promoting equality.

This session served as a powerful reminder that Africa’s development must include all its people, regardless of ability.

Parallel sessions included the Women’s Forum, inspired by the landmark Beijing Conference. This forum emphasised gender equality, women’s rights, and economic empowerment, showcasing the vital role women play in shaping Africa’s future. Also, the Afro Film Alliance Forum celebrated African cinema through the screening of thought-provoking short films, while the Afro Tech and Innovation Forum showcased groundbreaking innovations designed to propel the continent into the future.

As the sun set, the event took on a festive tone with the Cultural Night of African music, dance, and cuisine. Held at UNECA’s East Parking, the evening brought together artists such as Muma Gee from Nigeria, the Addis Kana Ethiopian band, Maalem Chrif Kadiri from Morocco, and Queen Stella Aicha from Burkina Faso.

Guests indulged in traditional African dishes while enjoying electrifying performances that embodied the continent’s diversity and vibrancy. The night was not just a celebration but a unifying experience that left attendees inspired and proud.

On November 8, the Africa Youth Forum, where young leaders collaborated with elders to discuss actionable strategies for a brighter future, took centre stage. Sessions emphasised the importance of mentorship, education, and leadership in preparing the next generation of African changemakers.

Meanwhile, the Wellness and Beauty Expo Africa explored advancements in health and beauty, underscoring the continent’s potential in these rapidly growing industries.

The day’s highlight was the Gala Fashion & Awards Night – Africa Fashion Reception at the Sheraton Luxury Hotel. Designers from across Africa presented stunning collections that fused traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

This dazzling showcase celebrated the creativity and innovation of African fashion, leaving attendees in awe and cementing the continent’s influence on the global stage.

On November 9, delegates ventured beyond conference rooms to experience Addis Ababa’s rich history and culture. A city tour took them to historic landmarks and vibrant markets, offering insights into Ethiopia’s heritage and craftsmanship.

Shopping excursions introduced them to local artisans, whose creations—ranging from intricate textiles to handmade jewelry—embodied the spirit of African creativity.

As the event drew to a close on November 10, delegates reflected on the transformative experience. The final sessions at the Nelson Mandela Hall of the African Union revisited discussions on business and investment, culminating in a celebratory closing ceremony.

Delegates departed Addis Ababa with renewed energy and determination, already anticipating the 2025 edition of Africa Celebrates.

In its fourth edition, Africa Celebrates reinforced the importance of collaboration in achieving Africa’s shared goals. By bringing together leaders, innovators, and cultural icons, the event showcased how the continent’s unique strengths can be harnessed to overcome challenges and build a sustainable future.

The blend of culture, business, and innovation created a holistic platform that inspired action and unity.

The lessons from Africa Celebrates 2024 are clear: Africa’s strength lies in its diversity, and its progress depends on collaboration.

From empowering women and youth to celebrating tradition and innovation, the event served as a blueprint for transforming the continent’s narrative.

As the African proverb goes, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” In Addis Ababa, Africa demonstrated its commitment to going far together.

Share

Please follow and like us: