Mpox: Africa CDC Warns, Says Virus Not Under Control

Share

On Thursday the African Union’s health watchdog warned that the Mpox outbreak was still not under control and pleaded for aid to avoid a more severe pandemic than Covid-19.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), more than 1,100 people have died of Mpox in Africa, where some 48,000 cases have been recorded since January.

READ ALSO

Ngashi Ngongo, Africa CDC Chief of Staff and Head of the Executive said, “The situation is not yet under control. We are still on the upward trend generally.”

“What we need is the continuous political and financial mobilisation,” Ngongo said, adding that it was necessary measure to stop mpox from being another pandemic “which would be much more severe than Covid-19.”

So far, 19 countries in Africa have reported cases of mpox after an infection was detected in Mauritius, a magnet for tourists attracted to its stunning white beaches and crystal-clear waters.

However, the funds to contain the outbreak were in short supply, Africa CDC warned.

The situation was particularly worrying in Uganda which reported its first death from the virus this week.

Cases were still increasing in several countries as the continent struggled to contain another major outbreak coming at the heels of COVID-19 that exposed Africa’s weak health system.

Share

Please follow and like us: