Africa CDC Praises Nigeria’s Health Reforms, Endorses Model For Africa

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has commended Nigeria’s health sector reforms, describing them as a model for other African nations seeking to enhance healthcare financing and service delivery.

Speaking at the second day of the 2025 Joint Annual Review of the Health Sector in Abuja, Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC, announced that Nigeria would serve as a pilot country for integrated health financing under the G20 partnership.

Dr. Kaseya highlighted the impact of Nigeria’s Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), stakeholder compacts, and expanded private sector involvement in improving efficiency, mobilizing domestic resources, and broadening healthcare coverage.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s approach demonstrates the importance of evidence-based policy, political commitment, and strategic partnerships in strengthening health systems across Africa.

Noting that over 20 African countries rely on Official Development Assistance (ODA) for more than 30 percent of healthcare spending, Dr. Kaseya urged nations to reduce dependence on foreign aid.

“Reducing out-of-pocket health spending requires universal health coverage through national insurance systems, not reliance on donor aid,” he said, urging African leaders to learn from Nigeria’s model.

He praised the contributions of the private sector, citing Aliko Dangote’s efforts in local healthcare production, and lauded Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, for spearheading the reforms.

Dr. Kaseya concluded that Nigeria’s progress positions the country as a continental health leader and signals growing recognition of its role in integrated health financing.