Africa Can Still Play Pivotal Role In Global Technology – Don

A Professor of Applied Manufacturing Technology, Machine Tools, and Cutting Tools at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Olayinka Awopetu, has said Africa has the capacity to play a more pivotal role in global technology if its leadership embraces the right vision and structures.

Delivering FUTA’s 184th inaugural lecture titled “Metal Cutting and Theory of Chip Formation: The History of a Science Without History”, Awopetu noted that Africa was once a global leader in innovation, citing evidence of metal cutting dating back 600,000 to one million years ago in present-day Tanzania. He stressed that with strategic investment in infrastructure, policy reforms, and education, the continent could accelerate its technological trajectory and redefine the global narrative.

The don, renowned for his groundbreaking research in advanced manufacturing, said metal cutting remains a cornerstone of modern industry, critical to the production of everyday goods and high-tech systems. He emphasized that precision engineering, enabled by metal cutting, is vital for producing components such as engine parts, surgical instruments, turbine blades, and aerospace parts.

“Metal cutting is not a static science but a continuously evolving field that builds on centuries of innovation,” Awopetu said, adding that its advancement has been fueled by Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines, automated systems, and high-speed cutting tools. These developments, he said, have improved manufacturing efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced product quality.

He stressed that metal cutting will remain an irreplaceable element of modern manufacturing, driving industrial growth and technological innovation globally.

Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Adenike Oladiji, who chaired the lecture, commended Awopetu for his scholarly contributions, describing him as a dedicated academic whose work has significantly advanced his field.