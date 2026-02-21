Africa Business Travel Association (ABTA) has begun the New Year on a forward looking note, as it announces its programmes for the first quarter of the year, with a pledge that the quarter holds a lot of promises and discoveries as its hopes to push new frontiers for the travel and tourism trade in Africa.

Making the disclosure, the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, noted; ‘‘We are already flying through 2026 and are excited to share what the next few months will hold for ABTA and our Members.’’

According to her, for the month of February; ‘‘the ABTA’s much-anticipated project on Intentional Traveller Behaviour.

Most corporate sustainability strategies focus on the big levers – Flight emissions, Supplier selection, Carbon reporting and ESG policies, but once the traveller is on their business trip, their behaviour becomes the final lever.

‘‘With an estimated 5.2 million business trips across the globe daily, helping travellers to become more aware and intentional about their travel habits can have a critical and massively positive impact on sustainability.

‘‘We can’t wait for you to join us on this journey! Step one is a Baseline Traveller Survey coming out in the next few weeks, followed by additional research and content across the year.’’

She added; ‘‘March will see us addressing Corporate Travel trends, challenges and opportunities in Africa, with Webinars focusing on Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia. We will also be kicking off a host of partner-related projects across March and into April.’’