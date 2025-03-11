Africa Brands Review Tasks Schools To Equip Learners With Relevant Skills

Share

Schools in Africa have been urged to equip the learners or students with relevant skills that will prepare them to become entrepreneurs of labour and job creators, particularly in today’s competitive job market, where employers prioritise 21st Century skills.

The call was made by Mr Joseph Ayodele of Africa Brands Review, while speaking about this year’s edition of the Africa Brands Review 2025 Africa Top Schools Awards, tagged “Celebrating Educational Excellence,” billed for Abuja and Lagos this month, respectively.

According to him, the award is an initiative designed to provide valuable insights into the educational landscape in Africa, as the Brands’ ranking system is aimed at helping Africans to make informed decisions about schools across the continent. “We are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Africa Top Schools Awards, and to recognise schools with proven academic performance, operating at their full potential far exceeding their peers,” Ayodele stated.

Providing more insight on the awards, he further added that Africa Top Schools Report and Awards (ATS) is the premier awards programme recognising outstanding schools and educators across Africa.

He noted that the rigorous selection process was based on data analysis of learning outcomes improvement, school brand equity management, and significant contributions to educational development.

With the theme of the 2025 Africa Top Schools Report and Awards: “The Principal Factor: Redefining Leadership for 21st-Century Education,” Ayodele pointed out that the ATS awards celebrate schools that are reinventing education for the 21st century, and moving away from a focus solely on examination results and certificate production.

“In today’s competitive job market, where employers prioritise 21st century skills, schools must equip students to become entrepreneurs of labour,” he said, stressing that the integrity of the ATS awards is paramount, especially as the past awardees have continued to serve as a moral compass for sustainable education development on the African continent.

He said: “They are uniquely qualified to provide informed opinions and constructive feedback on current education directors and school heads. The team believes that school principals must possess the vision and skills necessary to manage school values and brand equity.

The ATS, Ayodele noted, takes pride in its deliberate selection process, and in ensuring that awards are given only when deserving winners emerge, even as he added that there is a network of Fellows of the African Principals Conference Initiative across key African countries that are providing valuable insights on schools and educators.

