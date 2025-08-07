Africa Boosts 30 Per Cent Of World’s Critical Minerals

As global demand for minerals grows, Africa – boasting 30 per cent of the world’s critical minerals – has become a key market for mining investors and project developers. A new report released by global consultancy dss+ identifies six global trends reshaping Africa’s mining sector.

The report comes ahead of the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference – scheduled for October 1–3, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event will unpack recent macro-trends, with a view to connecting foreign capital to African mining projects. Geopolitical shifts are intensifying competition among the U.S., China, Europe and the Middle East for African minerals.

China continues to deepen its footprint in Africa through its $21.7 billion Belt and Road Initiative, while the US is investing in strategic mining and infrastructure projects through the Export–Import Bank of the United States and the US International Development Finance Corporation.

UAE-based companies such as International Holdings Resources, Ambrosia and NG9 holdings are enhancing investments in African mining through projects in Zambia, the DRC, Ethiopia and Mali. AMW 2025’s dedicated US-Africa, EU-Africa, Middle East-Africa and China-Africa roundtables will fostering strategic dialogue, linking global investors with high-value opportunities across Africa.

On the strategic supply chains, the supply chain volatility – from Red Sea disruptions to U.S. tariffs and climaterelated impacts – has led to the creation of regional value chains, economic zones and direct export routes via infrastructure like Tanzania–Zambia Railway and Lobito Corridors. At AMW, a panel titled From Mines to Markets: Strengthening Trade and Connectivity for Africa’s Mineral Future will unpack how trade agreements and enhanced infrastructure networks are impacting mineral exports and supply chains.