Africa: Between Aberrant Democracies And Humane Juntas

It was the late Premier of Western Nigeria, Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who said that: “The worst civilian rule is better than the best military dictatorship.” Awolowo made that statement obviously under emotional heat as a reaction to the military takeover of power through coup d’état in Nigeria by Major General Muhammadu Buhari in 1983. The grouse of the Buhari junta was the democratic falters of the Alhaji Shehu Shagari administration which was obviously learning the ropes of democracy after Nigeria’s long military rule. Baba Awo had thought that the military was impatient; and believed that with time, Nigerian democracy would have attained maturity.

These were the positive thoughts of an optimistic democratic icon. However, if Chief Awolowo had been alive and followed Nigeria’s democracy in the Fourth Republic for the over two decades it has lasted, he would have realised how wrong he was! The foundation of Nigeria’s democracy in the Fourth Republic was heavily-laden with men of regimental background. In 1999, the “civilian” Nigerian president was a retired army general and former military Head of State, Olusegun Obasanjo, who served for eight years.

He allegedly made frantic but unsuccessful attempts to secure a third term in office. Another retired army general, Muhammadu Buhari, had just concluded his eight-year presidency, bring- ing the total period of militarised democracy in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic to 16 years. Since the global popularisation of democracy, the takeover of democratic spaces by retired military men is not peculiar to Nigeria and Africa alone.

However, what is peculiar to Nigeria and, to a large extent, the African continent is that over the years, democracy has been pretentious, ineffectual, bereft of positive dividends and, in most cases, disastrous! In Nigeria for instance, the majority of the iconic developmental and administrative milestones were all achieved under military juntas. All the states and local government areas in Nigeria, the Third Mainland Bridge, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Nigeria’s Presidential Lodge popularly known as ‘Aso Rock Villa’ were all achieved under military rules.

Even the globally acknowledged ingenious resilience of the long suffering and ever persevering Nigerian populace was honed by the Ibrahim Babangida administration via the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP); and Mass Mobilisation for Self-reliance and Economic Recovery (MAM- SER)! The most ingenuous improvement in the Nigerian electoral system, Option A4 voting method, was also introduced by the military junta in Nigeria. Burkina Faso equally fared extremely well under the brief leadership of Captain Thomas Sankara. The most effective anti-corruption war in the history of Nigeria, Ghana and Burkina Faso were waged by the respective military juntas in those countries.

All that majority of the so-called democratic governments have done in Africa is to project their personal interests as national interests and then appropriate the right to corruption, pervasion of law and order, abuse of human rights and the rights to hound opposition elements. How has Nigeria fared under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the present ECOWAS Chairman who has set up an anti-coup d’état committee for the West Africa sub-region?

The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in spite of court judgements to the contrary; the use of courts to suffocate labour unions and promote forced labour; and the con- donation of the harassment of Ndigbo in Lagos by MC Oluomo and his ilk all prove that Tinubu might not be a true democrat. Need one mention Tinubu’s sadistic withdrawal of the critical subsidy of the energy (petroleum) sector and his unedifying silence over the various acts of corruption and pillaging of Nigeria’s treasury under President Buhari’s administration?

All these vitiate the moral standing of the President Tinubu-led ECOWAS interventions in the military putsches in the Republic of Niger and other African countries. Democracy is not about verbose labels but about practical delivery of good governance, security, significant welfare and rule of law to the people. The argument of the leader of the Nigerien junta, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, also known as Omar Tchiani, appears to be weightier in moral and democratic contents than that of ECOWAS Heads of State.

Common sense demands that President Tinubu and other African leaders should first convert themselves into true democrats before embarking on democratic evangelism. In the words of General Tchiani, Tinubu and the rest of African leaders should: “Before setting up an anti-coup d’état unit for ECOWAS, look into the root causes of coup d’états.”

It is difficult to disagree with General Omar Tchiani that manipulation of constitutions to perpetuate oneself in the presidency, looting and abetting looting of public treasury, abuse of human rights and rigging of elections as witnessed in many ECOWAS countries constitute both the root causes of coup d’états and also tantamount to coup d’états. In all, humane juntas are preferable to aberrant democracies.

Like Ndigbo of South East Nigeria say: “When Ikenga (the Igbo symbol of strength and movement) fails to serve its purpose, it will be treated as firewood and thrown into the fire!” If African democracy will continue to serve as subterfuge for corruption, impoverishment of the people and pervasion of the law, may it go hang! After all, the United Arab Emirates and other countries which are paradises on earth do not run democratic systems of government.