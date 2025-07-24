New Telegraph

July 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Africa Armwrestling Championships:…

Africa Armwrestling Championships: S’Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Others Touch Down In Nigeria

All is now set for the 2025 African Armwrestling Championships, scheduled to kickstart at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, with the weigh-in taking place on today.

Nigeria proudly welcomes Olegs Gantimurovs, the internationally respected Master World Armwrestling Referee, who is currently in the country to oversee final preparations and ensure world-class officiating throughout the tournament.

Also now in Abuja are Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) President Charles Osei Asibey, along with top-ranking officials, including World Secretary General Mr. Mircea Simionescu-Simicel, who arrived from Romania to lend his full support.

Athletes and officials from countries including South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, Mauritius, Mali, Cameroon, and Egypt have already landed, with more on the way. Over 20 African nations will be represented, with more than 400 athletes and officials expected to participate in this historic championship.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Group Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention in Port Harcourt Refinery Closure
Read Next

Baba-Ahmed Slams Tinubu’s Silence On Shettima 2027 Rumors