Africa Armwrestling Championships: S’Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Others Touch Down In Nigeria

All is now set for the 2025 African Armwrestling Championships, scheduled to kickstart at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, with the weigh-in taking place on today.

Nigeria proudly welcomes Olegs Gantimurovs, the internationally respected Master World Armwrestling Referee, who is currently in the country to oversee final preparations and ensure world-class officiating throughout the tournament.

Also now in Abuja are Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) President Charles Osei Asibey, along with top-ranking officials, including World Secretary General Mr. Mircea Simionescu-Simicel, who arrived from Romania to lend his full support.

Athletes and officials from countries including South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, Mauritius, Mali, Cameroon, and Egypt have already landed, with more on the way. Over 20 African nations will be represented, with more than 400 athletes and officials expected to participate in this historic championship.