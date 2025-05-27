Afri Explorer Launches Second Edition, Spotlights MICE In South Africa

Share

Afri Explorer, a Pan-African publication committed to amplifying the continent’s most dynamic sectors, has launched the highly anticipated second edition of its magazine, this time with dedicated focus on the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry in South Africa.

Under the theme “MICE, SOUTH AFRICA”, the new edition delves into the transformative power of business tourism and its role in driving economic growth, regional integration, and global collaboration.

The 120-page issue comprehensively explores how South Africa has emerged as a premier destination for international and domestic MICE events, thanks to its world-class infrastructure, skilled professionals, diverse cultural offerings, and iconic landscapes.

South Africa is not just hosting events—it is curat – ing world-class experiences that blend professionalism with authenticity,” says Toni Ukachkwu, Founder, Walk For Love Africa.

“With this edition, we wanted to honour the people, places, and ideas that make the country a beacon of possibility in the global MICE landscape.”

Afri Explorer is a Walk For Love Africa initiative that explores tourism, business, culture, and innovation across the continent. With each edition, the magazine seeks to spotlight Africa.

