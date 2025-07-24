Afreximbank’s Shareholders Reaffirm Support For Preferred Creditor Status

Shareholders of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), at the 32nd Annual General Meeting held as part of the Bank’s 2025 Annual Meetings in Abuja, Nigeria, recently, approved a series of key resolutions aimed at strengthening the financial institution’s strategic direction, financial resilience, and governance, according to a press release.

Shareholders also approved the expansion of the Bank’s Concessional Finance Window, increasing its capital allocation from $1 billion to $5 billion, and raising the direct shareholder contribution from $200 million to $700 million.

This substantial expansion reflects the growing demand for accessible development finance across Africa and the Caribbean and strengthens Afreximbank’s capacity to support inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

In addition, shareholders reaffirmed the commitment of the Bank’s Member States to Afreximbank’s Preferred Creditor Status (PCS), as codified in the Bank’s Establishment Agreement, to which all Member States are signatories.

This reaffirmation underscores continued support for the Afreximbank’s role as a trusted African Multilateral Financial Institution.

In what marked his final shareholders’ meeting, the outgoing President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah, welcomed the outcomes and expressed appreciation for the vision and leadership shown.