Afreximbank’s Official Urges African Economies To Invest In Research

African economies have been challenged to boost their investment in research to power the continent’s industrial transformation by accelerating development of homegrown innovations that reinforce autonomy, sustainability, and technological sovereignty.

Speaking during the official launch of the African Research and Innovation Hub (ARIH) on the sidelines of the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025) in Algiers, the Group Chief Economist and Managing Director for Research at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Dr. Yemi Kale, noted that while Africa accounts for less than three per centof global research output, it bears a disproportionately higher share of global challenges.

“Even more concerning, our research and development spending averages under 0.5 per cent of GDP, far below the global average of 2.2 per cent and far less than the over four per cent invested in countries such as South Korea and Israel.

“However, history shows us that deliberate investment in research ecosystems has been the foundation of industrial transformation. “Sustained competitiveness requires research, innovation, and the industrial capacity to transform ideas into products and services that can stand at the frontier of global markets,” Dr Kale said.

The hub is a joint initiative of Afreximbank, the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat that aims to promote and commercialise African research and innovation. It provides a platform for academics, researchers, and students to contribute their knowledge and expertise toward advancing Intra-African trade and industrialisation.

“ARIH’s mission is to transform intellectual capital into industrial competitiveness and trade-led growth. Studies indicate that if Africa merely doubles its R&D spending to one per cent of GDP by 2030, we could unlock an estimated $60– 70 billion annually in additional value across agriculture, digital technology, and manufacturing.

This would boost productivity, reduce import dependence, and expand Africa’s share of global trade,” Dr Kale argued. Throughout IATF2025, ARIH is running sessions bringing together participants from academia, enterprise, policymakers and investors.

Besides the co-convenors, Algeria’s Ministry of Higher Education is providing technical coordination for the sessions that include roundtables and pitch sessions for innovative projects and startups. University lecturers and students, as well as scientists and researchers affiliated with National Research Institutions from Africa, and the Diaspora including the Caribbean, have the opportunity to showcase their innovative research.