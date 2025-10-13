Afreximbank’s ATFS To Focus On Continent’s $100bn Trade Finance Gap

As global financial headwinds continue to squeeze emerging markets, Africa’s trade finance gap, estimated at up to $100 billion annually, will come under the spotlight at the 25th edition of the African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) flagship Trade Finance Seminar (ATFS2025).

According to a press release, the seminar, which will take place in Abidjan from 4–6 November 2025, is expected to feature discussions that will explore innovative financing structures designed to unlock new business opportunities, with a particular focus on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), “which make up over 90% of the continent’s enterprises but remain underserved by traditional banks.”

The statement added that a oneday Factoring Workshop will follow on November 7, 2025.

Commenting on the event, which will convene leading African and international trade finance specialists, banking professionals, corporates, regulators, Ms. Gwen Mwaba, Afreximbank’s Managing Director of Trade Finance & Correspondent Banking, said: “Structured trade finance is Africa’s ticket to turning unbankable deals into viable trade.

This seminar equips financial leaders with the tools to unlock growth at scale, especially in challenging conditions.”

She added: “As global regulations tighten and international lenders scale back, Africa must strengthen its own capacity to deploy structured trade finance.

Hosting this training in Africa allows hundreds of African professionals to build critical expertise at a fraction of the cost of similar programmes in the main global financial centres such as London, Singapore, or New York.”