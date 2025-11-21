Afreximbank’s Assets Hit $42.9bn

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and its subsidiaries delivered solid results for the nine months period ended 30 September 2025, growing total assets and contingencies by 6.98 per cent to $42.9 billion, up from $40.1 billion as at December 31, 2024.

Also, net loans and advances closed at $28.0 billion compared with $29.0 billion as at FY 2024. It said that the reduction is largely attributable to unscheduled early repayments by clients whose financial positions have improved on account of enhanced cash flows and stronger foreign-currency positions driven by higher commodity prices.

Notably, the Bank’s asset quality remains sound, evidenced by a Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 2.51%, compared to 2.33 per cent in FY2024. The Bank’s liquidity position remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents increasing to $7.6 billion, up from $4.6 billion in FY2024.

This increase was driven by successful and targeted fundraising initiatives and unscheduled early loan repayments from borrowing customers. As a result, the proportion of liquid assets to total assets increased and accounted for 20 per cent, compared to 13 per cent in FY2024.

Shareholders’ funds grew to $7.7 billion as at September 30, 2025, supported by internally generated profits of $654.3 million and new equity inflows of $224.9 million mobilised under the General Capital Increase II.

Despite declining benchmark rates, gross income for the nine months to September 2025, rose to $2.4 billion compared to $2.3 billion achieved over the same period last year.

Operating income also grew by 5.24 per cent to $1.44 billion, while maintaining strong cost efficiency with a cost-to-income ratio of 21 per cent, which is well below the strategic ceiling of 30 per cent. Resultantly, Net income also grew, increasing from $642.2 million in 9M’24, to $654.3 million in 9M’25.