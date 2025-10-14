Afreximbank’s Academy Wins EFMD Excellence In Practice Silver Award

The Afreximbank Academy (AFRACAD) has received the Silver Award in the Professional Development category at the 2025 European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Excellence in Practice (EiP) Awards, which celebrate impactful and high-quality learning and development (L&D) partnerships in the executive, professional, talent, and organizational development areas.

Presented in Stockholm, Sweden, early this month, the award recognises AFRACAD’s Certificate of Trade Finance in Africa (COTFIA) programme — a pioneering initiative that has advanced trade finance capabilities and fostered professional excellence across the African continent for nearly a decade, implemented by Afreximbank in partnership with FCI and the Onsi Sawiris School of Business of the American University in Cairo (AUC).

COTFIA programme was launched in 2016, initially known as the Certificate of Finance in International Trade (COFIT), under the auspices of Afreximbank’s Factoring Working Group (FWG), chaired by Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President of the IntraAfrican Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank.

Developed in partnership with FCI, the University of Malta, and Quarterback, the initiative aims to build Africa’s trade finance and factoring expertise in line with the Bank’s strategic vision of strengthening Africa’s trade ecosystem.

Commenting on the award, Stephen Tio Kauma, Group Managing Director, Human Resources at Afreximbank noted: “We are deeply grateful for this award which highlights Afreximbank’s continuing impact on the professional development of trade experts across the continent.