Afreximbank, Woodhall Capital Host Supply Chain Finance, Factoring Workshop In Nigeria

Afreximbank and Woodhall Capital recently hosted a successful one-day workshop on Supply Chain Finance and Factoring in Nigeria. The event, which convened Corporates, Financial Institutions and Sovereigns, served as a platform to explore the opportunities and challenges within the Payables Finance Industry in Africa’s biggest economy.

The workshop was well attended by industry stakeholders, among them the key guests – Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Commissioner for Trade and Investment in Lagos and Mr. Abayomi Arogundade representing Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The workshop was followed by a joint launch of the innovative Payables Finance product, branded as “Afreximbank Tradelink” in partnership with Sterling Bank. The introduction of Payables Finance is the next stage on Afreximbank roadmap to promote Supply Chain Financing in Africa, according to a press release. The bank currently provides US dollar and Euro financing across Africa and plans similar partnerships in other African countries while incorporating local currencies.

The workshop provided a platform for corporates and banks to gain insights into the benefits and applications of supply chain finance and factoring. In his speech, Cardoso, represented by Mr. Abayomi Arogundade, Deputy Director of the Other Financial Institutions, Supervision Department, highlighted the significance of the workshop. He emphasised the ongoing collaboration, particularly in establishing regulatory frameworks for factoring.