Afreximbank Welcomes Libya As 53rd Member State

The African ExportImport Bank (Afreximbank) on Tuesday announced that the State of Libya has officially acceded to its Establishment Agreement, thus becoming the 53rd nation to become a member / participating state and “marking an important step towards full continental coverage and advancement of the continental integration agenda through trade and investments.”

In a statement, the Bank said that the accession document, signed by the Minister of Finance for the State of Libya, Dr. Khaled Al-Mabrouk Abdullah, sets the stage for the Libyan government and Afreximbank to cooperate on key development projects in Libya, with a focus on trade facilitation, infrastructure development and financial support to the North African nation.

The statement said that some of the projects identified for cooperation include, the financing of the development of the Misurata Free Zone, and construction of a road connecting the State of Libya, Chad and the Republic of Niger, which is expected to significantly boost Intra-African trade.

Afreximbank will also provide technical and financial assistance to the Sahel-Saharan Bank for Investment and Trade (BSIC) to expand its operations within East Africa, in addition to providing technical training and support to Libyan exporters to benefit from trade finance structuring and access to African markets.

Dr. Khaled Al-Mabrouk Abdullah, who welcomed the partnership and its importance in supporting reconstruction and economic diversification efforts in his country, said that the nation’s accession to Afreximbank is a milestone in its journey towards rebuilding its economy and re-establishing its role as a regional trading hub.

“This partnership will not only provide vital financial and technical support to Libya but will also enhance the country’s role in intraAfrican trade,” he said.

