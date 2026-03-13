Afreximbank Unveils Season II Of ‘Impact Stories’ Documentary Series

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has launched the second season of its documentary series, “Impact Stories.”

Building on the success of the inaugural season, the new collection of six films expands the series’ geographic scope to capture the bank’s growing footprint across Global Africa, featuring stories from the Caribbean and Africa.

According to a press release, “ produced by Afreximbank in partnership with Create, CNN International Commercial’s branded content studio, Season Two takes viewers on location to Grenada, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria.

The series brings to life the impactful outcomes of strategic investments, moving beyond finance to capture the human and economic transformation unfolding across the continent and its diaspora.

Each episode provides an intimate look at the landmark projects and partnerships that are unlocking enterprise, building critical infrastructure, and fostering a new era of prosperity.

“Featuring stories that highlight the breadth and impact of Afreximbank’s interventions — from the expansion of the Silversands Resort in Grenada, a flagship project of deeper Africa-Caribbean cooperation, to the development of Dangote Refinery in Lagos, the films illustrate the scale of ambition driving Africa’s economic future.

Viewers will be transported to Aba, Nigeria, to see how the Geometric Power project is revitalising a historic industrial hub with reliable electricity, and to Ghana, where the series follows the journey of cocoa from farm to global market through the Bank’s partnership with Plot Enterprise.”

The series also celebrates the rise of Africa’s creative economy, spotlighting Ghanaian fashion brand Boyedoe as it prepared for its debut on global stage at Paris Fashion Week, supported by Afreximbank’s Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme.

The final episode explores the renovation of Abidjan’s iconic Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, showcasing how investment in national infrastructure delivers wide-reaching cultural and economic benefits for local communities.