Afreximbank To Provide $10m Facility To Dorman Long Engineering Ltd

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Cape Town, South Africa, has agreed to provide a $10 million revolving trade finance facility to Dorman Long Engineering Limited to facilitate the importation of steel pipes for threading.

According to a statement on Wednesday by Communications Lead (SKOT Communications), Ms Semi Adeoluwa, Head, Client Relations (Anglophone West Africa), Mr Peter Olowononi signed the agreement on behalf of Afreximbank, while Chairman of Dorman Long Engineering Limited, Dr. Timi Austen-Peters, signed for Dorman Long Engineering Ltd.

Adeoluwa explained that under the terms of the agreement, Dorman Long Engineering Limited will utilize the proceeds of the facility for the issuance of letters of credit and standby letters of credit to facilitate the importation of the steel pipes and their onward supply to International Oil Companies.

She further said that structured with a tenor of three years, the transaction falls under Afreximbank’s Intra-African Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Initiative, which seeks to build up the technical and financial capacity of African EPCs to win large infrastructure and EPC projects on the continent.

She added that the facility will also enable Dorman Long Engineering Limited to provide services to clients in other African countries, helping to overcome some of the barriers limiting Africa’s share of global export services.

Acting Group Managing Director, Client Relations, Afreximbank, Mr Eric Intong Monchu, said: Afreximbank’s commitment to supporting African businesses to increase their participation in large infrastructure and EPC projects is driven by the need to enhance the execution capacity and local value addition of businesses in the oil and gas sector.

With this facility, Dorman Long Engineering Limited is better positioned to execute large infrastructure and EPC projects and contribute to addressing key energy security needs in Africa.”

Austen-Peters said: “We are grateful to Afreximbank for their continued support and commitment to African businesses. This facility aligns perfectly with our growth strategy at Dorman Long Engineering and will enable us to deliver innovative solutions to our clients as we evolve.

We are even more ready to partner in the development of Nigeria as we plan to export our skills and services, to drive economic growth and create jobs.”

According to the statement, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa.

It added that Dorman Long Engineering Limited, established in Nigeria in 1949, is Nigeria’s leading Oilfield Equipment, Structural Steel and Marine Structures, Engineering, Fabrication and Construction Company. Its expertise in the entire EPC value chain includes fabrication of pressure vessels & process equipment, structural steel; marine structures, storage tanks and mobile units, asset management including greenfield development and brownfield maintenance, procurement & logistics services (Steel, Valves, and Oil & Gas Equipment), hot dip galvanizing (AVM AI23/ BS EN 184 Standard), and automation stands it out.

