AFREXIMBANK: Tinubu Assures Of Reform In Healthcare Sector

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration would continue to give priority to both domestic and foreign direct investments in the healthcare sector as part of its strong commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare services for all Nigerians.

President Tinubu gave the assurance during a meeting with a team from King’s College Hospital, London (KCH) and Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The Africa Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), a state-of-the-art medical facility that is expected to be completed in 2025, is a project of Afreximbank and KCH London. President Tinubu applauded this partnership.

”We welcome this significant step towards investing in Nigeria’s healthcare sector. This facility is a great commitment to humanity. We are open and ready to assist this project in every way possible.

”Africa is in need, and Nigeria is committed to the needs of its people. Putting people’s welfare first means putting healthcare first. The training and development of our people are our priorities, and we thank KCH, known for its global reputation, for partnering with us.

”Out of every five black persons, one is a Nigerian. We are racing against time to meet our obligations to our people.

“This project will further strengthen our long-term vision for the healthcare of our people. We are determined to succeed, and whatever you need in order for us to achieve this project, I want to assure you, we will do it,” he said.