Afreximbank Sponsors African Freestyle Football Contest

Feet ‘N’ Tricks, the biggest promoter of Freestyle Football in Africa, has announced AFREXIMBANK as its main sponsor for its highly anticipated Freestyle Connect Africa 2023 tournament set to hold on November 14, 2023, in Cairo, Egypt.

The much-anticipated tournament is held in partnership with the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) and will be showcased at the Intra Africa Trade Fair (IATF2023) event.

The premium freestyle football event will feature 16 top-tier athletes from nine African countries. Freestyle Connect Africa 2023 will be part of the broader Intra Africa Trade Fair (IATF2023), championed by AFREXIMBANK, in collaboration with the African Union and AFCFTA.

Valentine Ozigbo, the Chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks, speaking to the press on the tournament’s significance said; “We are happy to welcome our 2023 sponsor, AFREXIMBANK, an institution that is created for the upliftment and unification of Africa.”

“We are proud that AFREXIMBANK’s sponsorship and our partnership with the World Freestyle Football Association elevate the standards of freestyle football in Africa.”