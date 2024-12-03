Afreximbank Signs $10m Trade Finance Facility With Dorman Long Eng

Share

The African ExportImport Bank (Afrex – imbank) has agreed to provide a $10 million revolving trade finance facility to Dorman Long Engineering Limited to facilitate the importation of steel pipes for threading, according to a press release issued by the bank.

The statement said that under the terms of the agreement signed during the African Energy Week, in South Africa, Dorman Long Engineering Limited will utilize the proceeds of the facility for the issuance of letters of credits and standby letters of credit to facilitate the importation of the steel pipes and their onward supply to international oil companies.

“Structured with a tenor of three years, the transaction falls under Afreximbank’s Intra-African Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Initiative, which seeks to build up the technical and financial capacity of African EPCs to win large infrastructure and EPC projects on the continent.

The facility will also enable Dorman Long Engineering Limited to provide services to clients in other African countries, helping to overcome some of the barriers limiting Africa’s share of global export services,” it added.

Head, Client Relations (Anglophone West Africa), at Afreximbank, Mr. Peter Olowononi, signed the agreement on behalf of the bank, while Dr. Timi Austen-Peters, Chairman of Dorman Long Engineering Limited, signed for Dorman Long Engineering Limited. Mr. Eric Intong Monchu, Acting Group Managing Director, Client Relations, Afreximbank, commented:

“Afreximbank’s commitment to supporting African businesses to increase their participation in large infrastructure and EPC projects is driven by the need to enhance the execution capacity and local value addition of businesses in the oil and gas sector.

With this facility, Dorman Long Engineering Limited is better positioned to execute large infrastructure and EPC projects and contribute to addressing key energy security needs in Africa”.

