Afreximbank Signs $1.35 bn As Lead Arranger In $4 bn Syndicated Facility For Dangote

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on Monday announced the signing of a $1.35 billion financing facility in favour of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL).

It stated that the facility is part of a larger, approximately $4 billion syndicated financing arrangement for Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Africa’s largest industrial conglomerate.

It stated that the bank acted as the Mandated Lead Arranger for the syndication. These were contained in a statement on Monday by the bank.

It explained that the financing is one of the largest syndicated loans in recent African financial markets.

It added that the deal will refinance capital expended on constructing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex, the biggest single-train refinery in the world, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

According to it, the financing alleviates initial operational expenditures and enhances DIL’s balance sheet, supporting its continued growth trajectory.

“Afreximbank contributed $1.35 billion, the largest share among participating banks, underscoring its commitment to large-scale infrastructure that advances Africa’s industrialisation, energy security, and intra-African trade.

“Since operations at the refinery complex began in February 2024, Afreximbank has continued to support the Dangote Refinery by providing key financing solutions for crude supply and product offtake—ensuring uninterrupted operations and reinforcing its role in Africa’s most significant refining intervention,” the statement said.

Commenting on the development, President & Chairman of the Board of Directors at Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah, said: “With this landmark deal, we once again demonstrate that Africa’s development can only be meaningfully financed from within. It is only when African institutions lead the way that others can follow.

“The journey to utilise African resources for its own economic transformation is well underway. Through the Bank’s funding support, we are enhancing the capacity of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Ltd to produce and supply high-quality refined petroleum products to the Nigerian market, as well as for export to the entire continent and the world. Our energy security is in sight.”

President/Chief Executive, DIL, Aliko Dangote said: “Afreximbank’s contribution to this milestone financing underscores our shared vision to industrialise Africa from within. This refinancing strengthens our balance sheet and accelerates with ease the refinery’s supply of high-quality refined petroleum products across Africa.

“The syndicated facility attracted strong participation from leading African and international financial institutions, reflecting enduring confidence in Africa’s industrial potential and Dangote’s vision in transforming Africa.”.