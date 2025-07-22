Afreximbank Sees Annual Meetings Unlocking $ 1.0bn In Investments

The 32nd Annual Meetings of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), also known as AAM2025, witnessed a flurry of deal signings with four project preparation transactions signed between the Bank and various entities that are expected to unlock investments valued at about $1.0 billion, according to a press release.

The statement said that in an agreement signed by Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, IntraAfrican Trade and Export Development, for Afreximbank, and Mrs. Temwani Simwaka, CEO, for NBS Bank Plc (NBS), Malawi, the two institutions executed a Joint Project Preparation Facility Framework Agreement under which they will pool resources to provide early project preparatory financing to progress projects in Malawi from pre-feasibility stage to bankability in a timely manner.

“As set out in the agreement, Afreximbank and NBS will support public and private sector investors by availing financing and technical support services to de-risk projects in priority sectors, including energy, transport and logistics, logistical platforms (such as special economic zones and industrial parks), manufacturing, agroprocessing, hospitality and tourism, extractives, solid minerals, and services (such as ICT, healthcare, and creative economy).

Embedded in the framework agreement is a capacity building programme that will empower NBS staff to undertake project preparation activities in the medium term.

“Afreximbank and NBS expect to bring onstream investments of about $300 million in Malawi in the near term,” the statement added.

Also, according to the statement, in another transaction at the meetings, Afreximbank signed a $ 4.4-million Project Preparation Facility Agreement in favour of Med Aditus Pharmaceutical Kenya Limited.

“The facility will be deployed to finance the preparation of feasibility and bankability studies towards the development of a state-of-the-art fill and finish pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, with a production capacity of at least two billion tablets and capsules per annum, located in Kibos, Kisumu County, Kenya.

“The project will improve access to quality, affordable life-saving medicines across the Great Lakes region, contributing to better health outcomes in a region that contends with heavy loads of infectious and other diseases.

The project will also facilitate medical and manufacturing blockchain technology transfer to Africa, supporting the long-term growth and strengthening the wider region’s health sector. The project preparation facility will bring onstream assets of about $40 million,” the statement said.