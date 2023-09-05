Afreximbank reviews Kenya’s proposal for pan-African payment platform

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is in the process of evaluating Kenya’s proposal to host a pan-African settlement house for intra-African trade deals, Business Daily newspaper reported, citing Denys Denya, Afreximbank’s executive vice president for Finance, Administration and Banking services.

Denya was quoted as saying: “The Kenyan government has decided to support the rollout of pan-African payment and settlement system (Papss).” “There’s a governance council that is considering that proposal. The decision will be made shortly and communicated,” the official stated. In July, the Central Bank of Kenya, Governor Kamau Thugge, disclosed Nairobi’s proposal to host Papss, which facilitates intra-African payments in different national currencies. Afreximbank launched Papss in January 2022 following a trial phase involving six central banks in the West African Monetary Zone. Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and The Gambia have joined Zambia, Zimbabwe and Djibouti on the Papss platform.

Dr Thugge said earlier that a successful application to host the payment and settlement system will position Nairobi as a financial hub and lead to establishing a single, common market under the African Continental Free Trade Area. Africa accounted for 18.49 per cent or 622.56 billion shillings ($4.28 billion) of Kenya’s 3.37 trillion-shilling total trade value in 2022.