Afreximbank Raises CARICOM Financing Cap To $5bn

Pan African Multilateral Bank, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has announced a major expansion of its engagement with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), increasing its regional financing limit from $3 billion over the next four years.

The enhanced commitment builds on more than $750 million already disbursed across the region and a robust pipeline of over $2 billion in transactions currently under execution, signaling a decisive scale-up of support to governments and the private sector.

Addressing the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Elombi said that the Bank’s aim in the years ahead was to significantly expand that support.

“We will, therefore, increase the global limit to this region from the current $3 billion to $5 billion, with the hope of achieving full utilisation over the next three to four years,” he told the audience.

Dr. Elombi announced that the Bank’s vision for the next decade was, “to change the structure of our economies,” saying that it would invest in value addition or processing of agricultural outputs and natural resources with the aim “to retain significant value from these resources in our economies, generate wealth for our people, create jobs, and improve their livelihoods, with spillover impacts on government revenues and investments.”